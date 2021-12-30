DWalters Media and PanamaDaPrince is thrilled to announce the release of “Mase Flow” music video featuring hip hop legend FatMan Scoop. The 90’s inspired single gives nostalgic vibes as the hip hop pioneer serenade’s the song. The single “Mase Flow” is available on all streaming platforms TIDAL, Apple, IheartRadio , Spotify.

Figure 1: DWalters and PanamaDaPrince Announces New Single “Mase Flow” Featuring Fatman Scoop

Post-pandemic the highly anticipated single “Mase Flow” was released. The world premiere of “Mase Flow” video was announced via youtube. The song was a virtual success obtaining nearly 30,000 views. The song & music video featured hip-hop legend Fatman Scoop. Adding to the accolades of Panama’s hit single “Mase Flow”, the video was circulated in the heart of New York City. In which, landed “Mase Flow” on a billboard in Times Square. Keep up with the “Mase Flow” artist Instagram: @PanamaDaPrince