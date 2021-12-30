Barry D. Todd, CEO of Invicta Financial Group, Receives Order of Saint Maurice Award From National Infantry Association

Veteran Barry D. Todd, CEO of Invicta Financial Group, was awarded the Order of Saint Maurice Centurion Award by the National Infantry Association and the Chief of Infantry in a ceremony held in Yuma, Arizona at the Hilton Garden Inn Pivot Point on December 10, 2021. Only individuals who have served the Army Infantry with distinction and outstanding commitment and who have made a significant contribution in support of the Infantry receive this honor.

Barry is a retired United States Army Ranger captain with 21 years of honorable service. “I am extremely humbled,” Barry said upon receipt of the Order of Saint Maurice medal. “All of this is because of God and my family, including my Invicta family.”

The Order of Saint Maurice was established in 1996 and yearly honors those who have served the Infantry with the highest standards of integrity, moral character, professional competence, and dedication to duty. There are five levels to the Order of Saint Maurice, the Centurion Award being the second level reserved for BDE and BN officers, NCO leadership, and special nominees.

Barry was nominated for the award by Howard Max Mullins, Master Sergeant-retired, who also presented him with the award during the ceremony. “Barry is an outstanding man, who says what he means and does what he says. I know Barry will always be there for me, and that is very motivating.”

Barry D. Todd, CEO, founded Invicta Financial Group in 2008 as an independent, fee-for-service financial services firm. The company is dedicated to successfully assisting its clients in learning and maintaining balance and discipline in their financial lives.

Invicta Financial Group uses a wholistic, values-centered approach to give its client families and businesses the highest probability of achieving their financial goals. More information can be found on the company website: www.invictafg.com.

For Further Information

Contact: Kym Davis

Email: kym@bdtbiz.com