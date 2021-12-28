Why Beaustar Influencer, Black Ndoo, Can’t Stop Touching Her Skin After Using CURECODE Neuomide Ampoule

The Beaustar influencers in South Korea are the gold standard for skin care reviews in South Korea. Recently, Black Ndoo, a Beaustar beauty blogger reviewed CURECODE Neuromide Ampoule on her blog, having tried it for her dry, sensitive skin that was already getting dryer and more irritated as the weather grew colder. With her skin drying out his early in the season, she felt hopeless as she faced suffering worse and worse symptoms as the season progressed. Finally she found a product that transformed her skin from lizard-like to calm and happy. CURECODE K-Beauty’s first ever “smart” skin care with the patented super ceramide formula Neuromide and triple-biotics, formulated to help faster calming and skin barrier restoration.

It’s barely December and already my skin is drying out just from going outside for a little while in the cold,” she wrote. “With each passing day of increasing dryness, the skin barrier begins to break down. It is badly in need of ceramides because no matter what good cosmetics you use, it doesn’t help build back the skin barrier. Time for the ceramides! Dr. Raymond Labs is bringing in thirty years of experience with skin technology so help has arrived! Finally a way to escape flaky skin!”

“This ampoule delivers a powerful mixture in just one drop. I love the texture, almost like a cream,” she wrote in her review. “It made my feel skin deeply nourished from the inside out. I could really see the difference in the selfies I took, before and after applying it. My skin looked so much “plumper” and with a silky texture after using the ampoule. I look like I’ve been to an expensive esthetician.”

The ampoule is also formulated with a complex of naturally-derived skin soothing ingredients such as Aquatide, a peptide component that promotes healthy, rapid cell renewal and removal of dead cells and Resveratrol, the compound found in red grapes that also produces the process of cell renewal, Panthenol, that when absorbed by the skin is converted into vitamin B5, which helps moisturize to relieve the tightness from dry skin, in addition to a complex of skin-soothing and nourishing St. John’s Wort, Centella Asiatica, Allantoin and Adenosine, all known for centuries as containing properties to soothe and refresh skin’s appearance.

More information and a complete ingredients list can be found on the product’s Dermartology.com webpage.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.