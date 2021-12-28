Successful 28th Annual Winter Wonderland Brings Holiday Cheer to Thousands in Clearwater



Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, nearly 6,000 attended Winter Wonderland over its two and a half week run. Guests were asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or non-perishable food items to the wonderland.





Winter Wonderland exists to create happy memories that will last a lifetime, said Pam Ryan-Anderson, the President of the Clearwater Community Volunteers  the group that produces the event. But its a food and toy drive as well, and each and every toy goes to a child in need. This community is very generous  we collected literally a ton of toys and food for families in need this year.





Guest enjoyed nightly entertainment, including PALs Drumline, Billy Lindsey  a seven-time Florida State Champion Elvis impersonator, the Wonders of Wildlife Education Show and the Church of Scientology Choir. Santa and Mrs. Claus were also in residence nightly.





I used to come to Winter Wonderland when I was little, said one guest. My son is now two years old and I thought it was time for me to bring him here  he loves the snow.





The snow, blown from the mouths of two toy snowmen, was also a highlight.





Most kids in Florida have never seen snow, said Ms. Ryan-Anderson. I love to see the look on their faces when they enter Winter Wonderland and there is snow falling.





We are already talking about next years Winter Wonderland, said Ms. Ryan-Anderson, and want to keep the tradition going, getting bigger and better every year.





To learn more about the Clearwater Community Volunteers, please go to www.clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org.





About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. In producing events that delight and help children and families, CCV is inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who wrote, “When children become unimportant to a society, that society has forfeited its future. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 28 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League.

###