Hong Kong – Auction of personalised vehicle registration marks to be held on January 9

Auction of personalised vehicle registration marks to be held on January 9 **************************************************************************



The Transport Department (TD) today (December 28) announced that the next auction of personalised vehicle registration marks (PVRMs) will be held on January 9 (Sunday) at Meeting Room N101, L1, New Wing, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai.





“A total of 200 approved PVRMs will be put up for public auction. A list of the marks has been uploaded to the department’s website, www.td.gov.hk,” a department spokesman said.





The reserve price of each of these marks is $5,000. Applicants who have paid a deposit of $5,000 should also participate in the bidding (including the first bid at the reserve price). Otherwise, the PVRM concerned may be sold to another bidder at the reserve price.





People who wish to participate in the bidding at the auction should take note of the following points:





(1) Bidders are required to produce the following documents for completion of registration and payment procedures immediately after successful bidding:





(i) the identity document of the successful bidder;



(ii) the identity document of the purchaser (if the purchaser and the successful bidder are different persons);



(iii) a copy of the Certificate of Incorporation (if the purchaser is a body corporate); and



(iv) a crossed cheque made payable to “The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region” or “The Government of the HKSAR”. For an auctioned mark paid for by cheque, the first three working days after the date of auction will be required for cheque clearance confirmation before processing of the application for mark assignment can be completed. Successful bidders may also pay through the Easy Pay System (EPS), but are reminded to note the maximum transfer amount in the same day of the payment card. Payment by post-dated cheque, cash, credit card or other methods will not be accepted.





(2) Purchasers must make payment of the purchase price through EPS or by crossed cheque and complete the Memorandum of Sale of PVRM immediately after the bidding. Subsequent alteration of the particulars in the Memorandum will not be permitted.





(3) A PVRM can only be assigned to a motor vehicle which is registered in the name of the purchaser. The Certificate of Incorporation must be produced immediately by the purchaser if a vehicle registration mark purchased is to be registered under the name of a body corporate.





(4) The display of a PVRM on a motor vehicle should be in compliance with the requirements stipulated in Schedule 4 of the Road Traffic (Registration and Licensing of Vehicles) Regulations.





(5) Any change to the arrangement of letters, numerals and blank spaces of a PVRM, i.e. single and two rows as auctioned, will not be allowed.





(6) The purchaser shall, within 12 months after the date of auction, apply to the Commissioner for Transport for the PVRM to be assigned to a motor vehicle registered in the name of the purchaser. If the purchaser fails to assign the PVRM within 12 months, allocation of the PVRM will be cancelled and arranged for re-allocation in accordance with the statutory provision without prior notice to the purchaser.





(7) In view of public health concerns, all persons entering the auction venue will have to undergo on-the‑spot body temperature checks arranged by the TD. Any member of the public whose body temperature is higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius or who refuses to undergo a body temperature check will be denied entry to the auction hall and the payment office. The TD also requests all persons entering the auction hall and the payment office to wear masks and clean their hands with alcohol-based sanitiser, and to wear masks throughout the duration of the auction and payment process.





(8) In order to reduce the risk of the virus spreading, the TD will adjust the distance between seats and the number of seats in the auction hall and the payment office, and implement crowd-control measures. The TD also appeals to the bidders to reduce the number of accompanying persons as far as possible. Furthermore, the auctions in the morning and the afternoon will each be divided into two sessions so as to shorten the duration of crowd congregation. The first session of the morning auction will commence at 9.25am while the second session will begin no earlier than 10.30am. The first session of the afternoon auction will commence at 2.25pm while the second session will begin no earlier than 3.50pm. The auction venue will be disinfected before the commencement of the second sessions. Interested bidders may arrive at the auction venue in accordance with the time schedule for the auction of vehicle registration marks.





(9) To align with the Government’s arrangement on the strict enforcement of the use of the “LeaveHomeSafe” mobile application when entering government buildings or offices, except for exempted persons, members of the public are required to use the app to scan the venue QR code before they are allowed to enter the auction venue (including the auction hall and the payment office). Persons who are aged below 12 or aged 65 or above, and those with disabilities that render use of the “LeaveHomeSafe” app difficult, will be exempted from the requirement of using the app when they enter the auction venue. However, they are required to complete a record form to register their names, the first four digits or letters of their identification documents, their contact numbers and the date and time of their visits. They are also required to present relevant identification documents for verification at the request of TD staff during registration. TD staff will also verify the contact numbers by making phone calls. As a result of the arrangement, members of the public are advised to remain patient as the waiting time for entering the auction venue may be lengthened. Unwillingness to use the app will not be considered as justification for granting exemption.





“Upon completion of the Memorandum of Sale of PVRM, the purchaser will be issued a receipt and a Certificate of Allocation of Personalised Registration Mark. The Certificate of Allocation will serve to prove the holdership of the PVRM. Potential buyers of vehicles bearing a PVRM should check the Certificate of Allocation with the sellers and pay attention to the details therein. For transfer of vehicle ownership, this certificate together with other required documents should be sent to the TD for processing,” the spokesman added.





For other auction details, please refer to the Guidance Notes – Auction of PVRM, which is available at the department’s licensing offices or can be downloaded from its website, www.td.gov.hk.