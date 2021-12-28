$6.5M Grant Awarded to Develop Treatment for Alcoholic Liver Disease-Associated Kidney Dysfunction

Palo Alto, California Nov 9, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – The Institute of Human Virology (IHV) at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and MitoPower LLC (“MitoPower”) were awarded an SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) grant of up to $6.5 million over five years from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism…
