Scientology Nashville Bringing Holiday Cheer to Victims of Kentucky Tornadoes

Volunteer Ministers (VMs) from the Scientology Churches in Nashville, Tennessee; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Twin Cities, Minnesota are on the ground helping victims of the recent tornadoes that swept through Kentucky. This weekend, they are putting together a series of Christmas events to uplift residents and spread holiday cheer.

The VMs have been helping distribute meals and supplies to tornado victims every day since the disaster struck, now totaling more than 16,000 meals and thousands of supplies.

In preparation of the Christmas holiday this coming weekend, Volunteer Ministers have collected toys to give to children who would otherwise go without presents this year. They are also planning to distribute hot meals Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and have an interfaith service on Sunday with diverse religious leaders invited to speak and pray for the community.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”