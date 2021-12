Missing woman in Tuen Mun located *********************************



A woman who went missing in Tuen Mun has been located.





Tsang Muk-leung, aged 82, went missing after she was last seen at Tak Ching Court on December 22 night. Her family made a report to Police on December 23.





The woman was located on Tsing Chung Koon Road yesterday (December 25). No suspicious circumstances were detected.