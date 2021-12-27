Hong Kong – HAD opens temporary cold shelters

HAD opens temporary cold shelters *********************************



In view of the cold weather, the Home Affairs Department has opened 18 temporary shelters today (December 26) for people in need of the service.





The temporary shelters will remain open during the daytime tomorrow (December 27) when the Cold Weather Warning is still in force.







To ensure that cold shelter users can rest in a quiet and undisturbed environment, members of the public or agencies wishing to make donations to shelter users are requested to register with the staff of the shelter first. Donors will then be directed to place the donated items at a specified indoor location. The staff will help notify the shelter users to collect the items on their own.







Anyone seeking temporary refuge or with any questions about the donation arrangements at the cold shelters may call the department’s hotline 2572 8427 for more information.







In light of the implementation of mandatory use of the “LeaveHomeSafe” mobile application when entering government premises, all persons are required to use the app to scan the venue QR code before they are allowed to enter temporary cold shelters, except for exempted persons (including persons who are aged below 12 or aged 65 or above, persons with disabilities that render use of the app difficult and persons without smartphones). All exempted persons are required to complete a prescribed form to register their personal particulars, contact phone number and the date and time of entry. The staff will verify the information provided.







The 18 temporary cold shelters are located at:







Hong Kong Island:



——————–







Central and Western:



Sai Ying Pun Community Complex Community Hall



3/F, Sai Ying Pun Community Complex, 2 High Street, Sai Ying Pun







Eastern:



Causeway Bay Community Centre



3/F, 7 Fook Yum Road, Causeway Bay







Southern:



Wah Kwai Community Centre



Wah Kwai Estate, Kellett Bay







Wan Chai:



Wan Chai Activities Centre



LG/F, Wan Chai Market, 258 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai







Kowloon:



——————







Kowloon City:



Hung Hom Community Hall



1/F, Kowloon City Government Offices, 42 Bailey Street, Hung Hom







Kwun Tong:



Lam Tin (West) Estate Community Centre



71 Kai Tin Road, Lam Tin







Sham Shui Po:



Nam Cheong District Community Centre



1 Cheong San Lane, Sham Shui Po







Wong Tai Sin:



Tsz Wan Shan (South) Estate Community Centre



45 Wan Wah Street, Tsz Wan Shan







Yau Tsim Mong:



Henry G Leong Yaumatei Community Centre



60 Public Square Street, Yau Ma Tei







New Territories:



—————-







Islands:



Tung Chung North Park (Zone B) Activity Room



29 Man Tung Road, Tung Chung







Kwai Tsing:



Tai Wo Hau Estate Community Centre



15 Tai Wo Hau Road, Kwai Chung







North:



Cheung Wah Community Hall



Cheung Wah Estate, Fanling







Sai Kung:



Chi Shin Activity Centre



G/F, Tseung Kwan O South Ancillary Facilities Block



5 Chi Shin Street, Tseung Kwan O







Sha Tin:



Lung Hang Estate Community Centre



Lung Hang Estate, Sha Tin







Tai Po:



Tai Po Community Centre



2 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po







Tsuen Wan:



Lei Muk Shue Community Hall



G/F, Hong Shue House, Lei Muk Shue Estate, Tsuen Wan







Tuen Mun:



Butterfly Bay Community Centre



Butterfly Estate (near Tip Sum House), Tuen Mun







Yuen Long:



Long Ping Community Hall



Long Ping Estate, Yuen Long