Hong Kong – HAD appeals to public to prepare for cold spell

HAD appeals to public to prepare for cold spell



According to the Hong Kong Observatory’s weather forecast, Hong Kong will become cold appreciably today (December 26). Temperature will fall progressively from about 16 degrees Celsius initially to a minimum of around 12 degrees Celsius tonight, and further drop below 10 degrees Celsius tomorrow (December 27). The weather will remain cold on Tuesday (December 28). The Home Affairs Department (HAD) appealed to members of the public to prepare for the cold weather.





In view of the cold weather and the persistence of the COVID-19 epidemic, the elderly and people with chronic illness may face higher risks. As such, the HAD appeals to members of the public, especially the elderly and people with chronic illness, to dress warmly and stay at home as far as possible.





The HAD and District Offices have already touched base with local organisations, social welfare organisations, kai fong associations and more, and appealed to them to take the initiative to contact the elderly and people in need to remind them to expect cold weather, as well as to provide necessary assistance.





After issue of the cold weather warning, members of the public may call the HAD hotline (Tel: 2572 8427) for enquiries relating to temporary cold shelters.