Hong Kong – Chairman and CE of HA visit public hospitals on works for anti-pandemic (with photos)

Chairman and CE of HA visit public hospitals on works for anti-pandemic (with photos) *************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:





The Secretary for Food and Health, Professor Sophia Chan, the Hospital Authority (HA) Chairman, Mr Henry Fan and the HA Chief Executive, Dr Tony Ko, visited the North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre and the HA Infectious Disease Centre located at Princess Margaret Hospital today (December 27) on the anti-epidemic works for COVID-19 and winter surge.





Mr Fan said, “There are more than 150 COVID-19 confirmed patients hospitalised in the two designated isolation facilities, alongside the high attendance of all public hospitals during the winter surge. We expressed our heartfelt appreciation to the healthcare workers who have stayed on duty during the festive season and worked very hard to treat patients, devoting themselves to the anti-epidemic works.”





Dr Ko added that the HA has enhanced preparation for the epidemic. He appealed to members of the public who have not yet vaccinated should grasp the opportunity for vaccination as soon as possible. Vaccinated people should consider taking a booster dose at appropriate time to reduce the risk of infection or developing severe symptoms if infected. Dr Ko also appealed to members of the public with mild illnesses to make better use of the services of general outpatient clinics and general practitioners after the long holiday to avoid the long wait at Accident and Emergency Departments.