John Schaub Named New VP at Dickinson Cameron Construction

Dickinson Cameron Construction is thrilled to announce the addition of John Schaub as Vice President of Operations for the New York City office. Schaub comes to the DCC team after 15 years as the AVP of Store Design Planning & Construction – The Americas for the luxury brand Cartier.

“John joins a group of passionate and dedicated construction professionals in our New York office and I am certain that under his leadership we will continue to deliver on the promise we make to each and every client. John is a true gentleman and I had the honor and privilege of working with him and his team at Cartier. Now I get to call him a colleague and for that I am truly grateful,” remarked DCC founder, Frank Naliboff.

Schaub has worked in the luxury brand world for over 25 years. In addition to his tenure at Cartier, he has worked with Kate Spade and Polo Jeans Co, among others. DCC tapped Schaub for this role due to his understanding of the luxury retail world and his ability to streamline and support operations for the growing east coast office. Additionally, Schaub looks to build relationships with exciting emerging brands and real estate developers.

On his new role, Schaub shared, “I am so excited to join the New York team. They are a strong group and have been successful this year because of their spirit and their agility. I look forward to being a part of this growth for DCC New York. It’s a new challenge, but one I can’t wait to get started on.”

Schaub will join NYC project executive Brian Naliboff and eight other local team members in the newly renovated and expanded DCC office in Chelsea.