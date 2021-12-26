INFINITUM CORPORATION: From Earth and Beyond

INFINITUM CORPORATION is proud to announce that they are currently speaking with BLUE ORIGIN about a supplier contracting opportunities. Being a SBA 8(a), MBE, DBE, HUBZone, and CBE (Washington DC) certified contractor, they are highly skilled within the federal contracting arena. The BLUE ORIGIN Contract would be a significant opportunity for the INFINITUM CORPORATION. The company’s skill sets are: Ethical Hacking, Network Infrastructure Security, Data Mining, Data Analytics, Data Analysis, Computer Engineering, BlockChain Engineering, Cyber Security, Secure Facility Management and many more IT related services. INFINITUM CORPORATION believes they could also assist BLUE ORIGIN with Commercial Construction, Armed Security Service and Armed Logistics Support.

Currently, INFINITUM CORPORATION is hoping to break into the field of Space related support services. INFINITUM CORPORATION is highly capable and highly motivated to secure the BLUE ORIGIN supplier contract. Keep INFINITUM CORPORATION on your radar. They are a company to watch.

Located at:

1629 K. Street N.W. Suite 300

Washington D.C. 20006

202-980-9300

www.theinfinitumcorporation.com