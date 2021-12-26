Biennale College Teatro: new call for applications for 2022-2023







BIENNALE COLLEGE TEATRO 2022-2023



The new calls for applications of the Biennale College Teatro are online on the La Biennale di Venezia website www.labiennale.org as of Tuesday 23 November 2021. The calls are part of the project of Artistic Directors Stefano Ricci and Gianni Forte (ricci/forte).





A new call is aimed at:

Performers (both from Italy and abroad) aged 18-40 for the production of two original creations to be performed outdoors and complying with the concept of the Festival in 2022: Red . The call will be open from 23 November 2021 to 17 January 2022



CALL FOR APPLICATIONS





Two further calls for applications are aimed at Italian directors aged 18-35 and Italian authors aged 18-40.

PERFORMANCE



The international call for applications dedicated to the performance was launched in 2020 for the first time, and now gets to the second edition. After the selection phase, two winners will be selected: they will develop their original outdoor performance in Venice and its environment, in compliance with the concept chosen for the next Biennale Teatro: Red. The development and production phase will have Stefano Ricci and Gianni Forte as tutors, and will come to an end with the presentation of the two performances at the Biennale Teatro 2022.





ricci/forte have declared: Out of the necessity to build a performative gesture in everyday social environments, the theatrical act will settle in vital spaces reaffirming the sense of collectivity that art must bring to the people. We acknowledge the great interest that performative artists raise throughout the world today, so deeply connected as they are with Visual Arts, Music and Dance. La Biennale di Venezia thus considers it important and necessary to invite international artists to deal with a type of scenic writing  such as the site-specific performance  that is particularly suitable for the narrative of contemporary issues.

BIENNALE COLLEGE



Biennale College is a project integrating all the departments of La Biennale di Venezia  Art, Cinema, Dance, Music, Theatre  for the promotion of young artists who can work with acknowledged Masters on the production of their original creations.





Biennale College Teatro is realised by La Biennale di Venezia with the support of the Ministero per i Beni e le Attività Culturali – Direzione Generale dello Spettacolo and the Regione del Veneto.