APL Logistics Statement Regarding Log4j Vulnerability







At APL Logistics, trust is our #1 value and we take the protection of our customers data very seriously. We are aware of the recently disclosed Apache Log4j2 vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228).





APL Logistics is diligently working on patching our systems that use the vulnerable component Log4j2. If APL Logistics becomes aware of unauthorized access to customer data, we will notify impacted customers without undue delay.





For more information, please see the resources below:

Article from TIME: What Is Log4j? The Security Flaw Thats Freaking Out the Internet

The post from Apache: Apache Log4j2 post





We appreciate your trust in us as we continue to make your success our top priority.





About APL Logistics





APL Logistics is the go-to global supply chain specialist for companies in the Automotive, Consumer, Industrials, and Retail sectors. The APL Logistics group of companies has a global network covering all major markets and is backed by a multinational workforce of over 5,500 people. APL Logistics Ltd is a member of the Kintetsu World Express group, a global logistics services provider. For more information, www.apllogistics.com