Metapex -MTPX- is changing the traditional financial system by offering stability in the decentralized finance space

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dec 24, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – While the cryptocurrency marketplace is booming with each growing day, Metapex (MTPX) a new cryptocurrency has been launched on 22nd December, which is based on the BEP20 protocol of the Binance Smart Chain.

Metapex (MTPX) is a currency that offers stability in the decentralized finance space. Scalability, space, and speedy transactions are the highlights of Metapex (MTPX). With worldwide transactions at lower rates, hack-proof cryptographic security this currency intends to change the way cryptocurrency is perceived by new users. As opposed to other exchanges zero chargeback, easy access, and mobility are some of the extended features of Metapex (MTPX). Not only the currency, but Metapex (MTPX) also has a crypto payment gateway, a decentralized wallet, and a vault that aids forex trading services and other services of its blockchain.

The main motive of Metapex (MTPX) is to change the traditional financial system and eliminate the flaws in it. Decentralized finance has shortcomings of its own. Metapex (MTPX) endeavors to overcome the limitations that stand as a hindrance to the growth of DeFi. Its objective is to add value to the overall financial experience of every user.

With a team of experts, Metapex (MTPX) promises to have a strong base to rule the market. Its multi-exchange presence makes it possible for the currency to reach the next level and offer all-around utility. This utilization of the currency makes the currency more liquid and easier to circulate. Its effective implementation of the various devised strategies ensures a constant rise in the number of users it wishes to reach.

With a market cap of $423,914,967, MTPX is priced at $2.0186427019. It will be available to trade on Pancakeswap, Bitpanda, Bitmex, Bits, Coindesk, and Trustwallet. Adhering to the basic economic rule of supply and demand complements the purpose of utilization and circulation.

Having developed a strong physical community, MTPX Whitepaper is out to be referred for better understanding. Paired with USD, MTPX ensures smooth forex trading.











