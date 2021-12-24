Sage Design Group Announces Company Rebrand

Sage Design Group, an advertising agency founded by Art Director and Marketing Expert Annette C. Sage, who has over 20 years of experience in the industry announced today that it has completed a major rebrand. The workforce, technology and how people interact are changing rapidly and our advertising philosophy takes the traditional marketing funnel concept and integrates human interaction and advocacy to keep up with today’s interconnected economy.

Listed below are some of their brand updates:

‣ Logo trademark

‣ New tagline

‣ Tagline trademark

‣ Website redesign

‣ Updated marketing materials

‣ New email signatures

Sage Design Group’s goal is to create positive awareness of your company – locally, regionally or in the worldwide marketplace. They work to enhance profitability and grow your customer base. Sage Design Group can assist you in creating a brand identity that will give you a competitive edge and open doors to greater business opportunities.

“COVID has had an impact on the workforce and technology is changing rapidly. In order for us to remain relevant and competitive we need to stay on top of things,” said Annette C. Sage, CEO at Sage Design Group.

Visit https://sagedesigngroup.biz to explore the new website and brand.

About Sage Design Group

Sage Design Group wants to be the go-to-place for ideas that help create, inspire, and grow profitable businesses through meaningful human connections. Sage Design Group strives to foster results oriented communication campaigns to enhance their client’s image, improve their sales and maximize their Return on Investment.