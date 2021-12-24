Prestigious Painting offers top-quality painting services to Baton Rouge residents

Prestigious Painting offers residential interior and exterior painting services in Baton Rouge – they work under the highest standards of the painting contractors market. They offer the best maintenance services such as drywall repair, installation, and refinishing.

Their residential exterior maintenance services can improve elements such as sidings, decks, walls, and even mailboxes. They can perform power washing and concrete washing, using high-pressure tools to remove loose paint, dust, and dirt from various surfaces of your property.

They have 3 types of estimate types for those homeowners or commercial property owners interested in making improvements. They provide in-person interior and exterior estimates and virtual 30-minute estimates.

Prestigious Painting’s residential interior maintenance services include repainting previously painted surfaces, wallpaper removal, trim repairs, and more. They offer popcorn texture removal for those interested in investing in home improvement projects to make their homes visually appealing.

They also provide their services for commercial and multi-family property owners. They perform exterior and interior Painting – such as cabinet painting and staining, drywall repairs, wallpaper removal, and countertop refinishing. Their commercial interior and exterior painting and maintenance services include bath resurfacing and seasonal turn services.

Prestigious Painting is known for perfectly prepping its paint jobs to deliver excellent and well-cleaned jobs. Their top-quality painting standards set them apart from other contractors; their customers on their website have commented several times how their services always exceed their expectations.

Duane G from Baton Rouge, a Prestigious Painting client, stated that she was “Overall I was very pleased with Prestigious Painting. They were very courteous on the phone and in person. I had two bedrooms painted, and it was done to perfection, on time. Very reasonable prices and immaculate work done! I would highly recommend it!”

Prestigious Painting also offers their “Painter For A Day” for those looking for smaller-scale projects. They are prepared to provide their services to homeowners that need simpler improvements in smaller periods. They provide the workforce, and the homeowner provides the paint.

Those interested in learning more about their commercial interior and exterior painting services in Baton Rouge are invited to visit Prestigious Painting’s website at https://prestigiouspaintingbatonrouge.com/

Nathan Rust

Nathan@PrestigiousPaintJob.com

About Prestigious Painting

Prestigious Painting is a licensed and insured professional painting contractor that serves customers in the Greater Baton Rouge Area. This area includes Baton Rouge, Zachary, Prairieville, Gonzales, Denham Springs, and Walker.