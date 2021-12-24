Growing Website Traffic using Reverse Content Clustering Strategy

It’s clear as day that in today’s digital sphere, every business owner is looking to improve their website to gain more traffic. An important factor that drastically improves website traffic is having a strong SEO Strategy. If you’re familiar with what SEO or Search Engine Optimization, it is basically the process of improving both the quality and quantity of website traffic to a website or web page from search engines such as Google, Bing, and more.

However, some may believe it to be simple but in fact, there are a ton of strategies out there that businesses can use to improve website traffic. One strategy or trick I’ll be speaking about is Reverse Content Clustering Strategy. But before going into this topic, it’s best we understand exactly what Content Clustering Strategy is.

When it comes to SEO, we all know the importance of inserting important keywords or content into your website to obtain authority. Though, content clustering goes beyond just inserting certain keywords or content in hopes that Google will recognize your website or web page. What Content Clustering does is use topic modeling and internal linking to be able to improve user experience of your content and boost your search performance.

The best way to explain what content cluster does is by explaining the difference of a website using a content cluster model and not using it. With content clusters, you may find yourself applying effort by creating content and hoping that Google will be able to recognize it. Perhaps your team comes up with ideas every day and just implements that content idea without thought about what happens next. And this process basically repeats itself over and over. What people may not realize is that even though there are some brilliant content ideas in there, Google won’t be able to recognize it due to the unorganized structure of all your content. However, with a content cluster model, you’re able to build a more organized structure with a pillar page that centers the content based on a particular topic while having internal linking to subtopics. This structure helps Google easily understand that your website for navigation and thus having a better user experience.

Now for the important part. A lot of companies out there are slowly transitioning into the digital world, which ultimately leads these business owners to fall into the same path of SEO strategy. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, it’s just that there are some tricks out there that can be used to improve website traffic. Which leads to the topic of this blog, reverse content cluster strategy.

To give a short backstory, we own an informational site that displays and speaks on solar panels and other solar products. We have tested the reverse content cluster strategy with this very site. As I’ve mentioned, a lot of companies, big or small, are all following the same protocol with improving their SEO Strategy. Every company out there targeting global readership and basically competing for the same keywords. This basically leads to a lot of the journey not going smoothly or well. To be precise, with our informational site, it wasn’t an easy road.

Our team followed a step-by-step implementation procedure based on our well-research SEO strategies and basically started from the very basics. Instead of building a user-friendly website design, we decided to get our technical SEO and mobile usability issues in top order as we felt that this was the initial process. As I mentioned, a lot of companies are competing with each, which basically means a ton of keywords are in the competition atmosphere as well. With that being said, the next step for us was finding those low-hanging fruits, essentially the easy to win or low competition keywords that aren’t being met by others. We like to consider this our strong list, and once collected, we arranged them clusters according to the searcher’s intent.

This is where we can now implement the reverse content cluster strategy by having our SEO team come together and figure out how to get it done. But you guys may ask, what exactly is reverse content cluster strategy? There aren’t any studies out there as this is mainly a trick that we here in Pimclick used with our information site. The idea of reverse content cluster strategy was simple. Instead of focusing and targeting the difficult and highly competitive keywords, we basically started the journey right from the bottom. Which meant, writing content for those ‘easy to win’ keywords which are usually the long-tail keywords catered directly to the search queries on Google or other search engines. And to be honest, winning them wasn’t so hard since the competition was low.

Once we’ve obviously started to see traffic flowing into these low competitive keywords, the next step we did was create content for the highly searched volume and competitive keywords. And along with this, we created internal links within the cluster to allow a smooth and organized flow of ‘SEO Juice’. This helps us rank faster for the money keywords that were initially hard to win. You may find some companies going straight into writing content for those highly competitive keywords but reversing the whole strategy to start from the bottom seemed to work for us.

To put it into perspective, we started this plan early September 2021 when we did a thorough competitor gap analysis and padded in articles with relevant information. Thus, from the beginning of our layering efforts in early September till now, the website has seen massive growth in organic traffic. There has been a jump in impressions by 200% and clicks increased by 250%.

This is just one of the tips and tricks that we have used with our newly built informational site, and we have many in our arsenal to show. With the importance and evolution of the algorithms in search engines, it’s entirely critical that your SEO team thinks outside the box, like what we’ve done. If done well, you can see clear improvements all around.

For business inquiries, you can visit our website: https://www.pimclick.com

or you can contact me directly: emmanuel@pimclick.com