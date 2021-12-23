Tomato Supply Eases, Prices Down by 12.89 % over last week and 23.69% as compared to last one month





Price of tomato at the all-India level, as on 21.12.2021, was lower by 12.89% as compared to last one week and by 23.69% as compared to last one month. Prices of tomato as on 21.12.2021 for all the major cities in India were lower when compared to the corresponding prices one week ago and one month ago (table below).





Centres Retail Price of Tomato (Rs/kg)

Price As On 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month % Variation

Ago Ago Ago Over Over Over

21.12.21 20.12.21 14.12.21 21.11.21 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month

Delhi 43 45 48 63 -4.44 -10.42 -31.75

Mumbai 41 41 45 54 0.00 -8.89 -24.07

Pune 34 34 45 42 0.00 -24.44 -19.05

Jaipur 42 42 50 55 0.00 -16.00 -23.64

Bengaluru 57 57 66 88 0.00 -13.64 -35.23

Chennai 42 42 63 100 0.00 -33.33 -58.00

Hyderabad 35 35 50 53 0.00 -30.00 -33.96

All-India 47.52 47.93 54.55 62.27 -0.86 -12.89 -23.69















Major markets in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, have been seeing an increase in arrivals, and hence a correction in prices in the past few days. The wholesale prices of tomato are forecasted to go down as crop from Rajasthan is in themarket and crop from other states is expected to arrive by end of December.Due to subdued rains, the supply disruption in Maharashtra and Gujarat has resolved and most of the retail markets have seen a decrease in the prices.









