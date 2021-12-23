Tomato Supply Eases, Prices Down by 12.89 % over last week and 23.69% as compared to last one month

Price of tomato at the all-India level, as on 21.12.2021, was lower by 12.89% as compared to last one week and by 23.69% as compared to last one month. Prices of tomato as on 21.12.2021 for all the major cities in India were lower when compared to the corresponding prices one week ago and one month ago (table below).
|
Centres
|
Retail Price of Tomato (Rs/kg)
|
Price As On
|
1 Day
|
1 Week
|
1 Month
|
% Variation
|
Ago
|
Ago
|
Ago
|
Over
|
Over
|
Over
|
21.12.21
|
20.12.21
|
14.12.21
|
21.11.21
|
1 Day
|
1 Week
|
1 Month
|
Delhi
|
43
|
45
|
48
|
63
|
-4.44
|
-10.42
|
-31.75
|
Mumbai
|
41
|
41
|
45
|
54
|
0.00
|
-8.89
|
-24.07
|
Pune
|
34
|
34
|
45
|
42
|
0.00
|
-24.44
|
-19.05
|
Jaipur
|
42
|
42
|
50
|
55
|
0.00
|
-16.00
|
-23.64
|
Bengaluru
|
57
|
57
|
66
|
88
|
0.00
|
-13.64
|
-35.23
|
Chennai
|
42
|
42
|
63
|
100
|
0.00
|
-33.33
|
-58.00
|
Hyderabad
|
35
|
35
|
50
|
53
|
0.00
|
-30.00
|
-33.96
|
All-India
|
47.52
|
47.93
|
54.55
|
62.27
|
-0.86
|
-12.89
|
-23.69
Major markets in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, have been seeing an increase in arrivals, and hence a correction in prices in the past few days. The wholesale prices of tomato are forecasted to go down as crop from Rajasthan is in themarket and crop from other states is expected to arrive by end of December.Due to subdued rains, the supply disruption in Maharashtra and Gujarat has resolved and most of the retail markets have seen a decrease in the prices.
