Tomato Supply Eases, Prices Down by 12.89 % over last week and 23.69% as compared to last one month

Dec 23, 2021 | Business


Price of tomato at the all-India level, as on 21.12.2021, was lower by 12.89% as compared to last one week and by 23.69% as compared to last one month. Prices of tomato as on 21.12.2021 for all the major cities in India were lower when compared to the corresponding prices one week ago and one month ago (table below).
















Centres

Retail Price of Tomato (Rs/kg)

Price As On

1 Day

1 Week

1 Month

% Variation

Ago

Ago

Ago

Over

Over

Over

21.12.21

20.12.21

14.12.21

21.11.21

1 Day

1 Week

1 Month

Delhi

43

45

48

63

-4.44

-10.42

-31.75

Mumbai

41

41

45

54

0.00

-8.89

-24.07

Pune

34

34

45

42

0.00

-24.44

-19.05

Jaipur

42

42

50

55

0.00

-16.00

-23.64

Bengaluru

57

57

66

88

0.00

-13.64

-35.23

Chennai

42

42

63

100

0.00

-33.33

-58.00

Hyderabad

35

35

50

53

0.00

-30.00

-33.96

All-India

47.52

47.93

54.55

62.27

-0.86

-12.89

-23.69




Major markets in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, have been seeing an increase in arrivals, and hence a correction in prices in the past few days. The wholesale prices of tomato are forecasted to go down as crop from Rajasthan is in themarket and crop from other states is expected to arrive by end of December.Due to subdued rains, the supply disruption in Maharashtra and Gujarat has resolved and most of the retail markets have seen a decrease in the prices.




