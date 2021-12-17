HBO renews Emmy®-Nominated unscripted series WE’RE HERE For A third season







HBO has renewed the Emmy®-nominated unscripted series WERE HERE for a third season, it was announced today by Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.





Part of the magic of WERE HERE is that even though it takes place in small towns, the series has had an incredibly inspiring ripple effect that goes way beyond those communities, said Rosenstein. Were looking forward to another season where we can continue to inspire and showcase some fierce drag!





We are thrilled to be a part of HBOs continued commitment to LGBTQ+ storytelling, said co-creators and executive producers Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram. We are honored to continue to fight for equality and celebrate the many unsung heroes and allies across the country.





Named one of Esquires 10 Best TV Shows of 2021, WERE HEREs eight-episode second season debuted October 11 on National Coming Out Day on HBO and HBO Max. Lauded as nothing short of a miracle, and bigger, bolder, peak excellence by Decider, the series was praised for being unlike anything else on TV by them., while The A.V. Club called it show stopping and a glammed up, emotional road trip.





The series follows renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka OHara and Shangela as they continue their journey spreading love and connection across small-town America, through the art of drag. In season two, the queens recruited local residents from Spartanburg, SC, Temecula, CA, Del Rio, TX, Selma, AL, Evansville, IN, Watertown, SD, Kona, HI, and Grand Junction, CO to participate in one-night-only drag shows, they inspire their drag daughters to express their genuine selves in front of their families, friends and communities.





Season two of WERE HERE was created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram; directed and executive produced by Peter LoGreco; executive produced by Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman and Erin Gamble for Industrial Medias The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC); series producers Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David Huggard (Eureka OHara) and D.J. Pierce (Shangela).









Follow along on Instagram @werehere for exclusive content. #werehere