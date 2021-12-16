Tina Tehranchian receives Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

Tina Tehranchian, Award-Winning Senior Wealth Advisor for Assante Capital Management Ltd. was recently chosen to receive the Empowered Woman of the Year Award given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Her exemplary role as a female business professional and talented entrepreneur displays her influence, capability, and proficiency.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor in itself, only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. With innovation and compassion, these women empower others to reach their goals, while creating change for future generations. Furthermore, Tina was honored for her 2020 selection as Top Senior Wealth Advisor of the Year, 2021 Senior Wealth Advisor of the Decade and for the Empowered Woman Award at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala that was held at the Plaza Hotel in December 2021. www.iaotp.com/award-gala

The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated “Choosing Tina for this most recent recognition was an easy decision for our panel to make. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all of her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman.”

As a financial planning expert for business owners and entrepreneurs, Tina provides tax effective strategies for planned-giving and philanthropy. She has demonstrated success and advancement in every position she has ever held. Tina has also served as a Director and Trustee of distinguished Charitable and Non-Profit Boards. Currently, she holds the position of Senior Wealth Advisor at Assante Capital Management Ltd., and Planned Giving Consultant for The Donor Motivation Program and is a member of the fundraising advisory board of Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Her impressive repertoire of prior roles has included, Trustee for the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, Director for the Fort York Foundation, Director for Art Canada Institute, Governor for Seneca College, Director for the Mackenzie Health Foundation, Treasurer for the Encyclopedia Iranica Foundation, Director for JVS Toronto and Director for the Markham Board of Trade.

Before attaining her role as a Senior Wealth Advisor, Tina earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Commerce from University of Portland in Portland, Oregon and achieved her master’s degree in Communications from the same university in 1982.

Throughout her illustrious career, Tina has remained active in her community and has been recognized globally for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the wealth management industry. She has received numerous academic awards and professional accolades. In 2021 she was featured on the famous Reuters building in Times Square, NYC and was named Senior Wealth Advisor of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). In past years, Tina has received recognition and awards for 2020 Silver Canadian Advisor of the Year by Wealth Professional Awards, 2020 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 by Women’s Executive Network, 2019 Adviser of the Year by Women in Finance Canada, Community Leadership, as well as Outstanding Philanthropy, Supporting the Arts, Financial Literacy, and Volunteer Work. In addition, her branch won the Richmond Hill Board of Trade’s Business Achievement Award in 2018. She has also been featured in the book, America’s Leading Ladies Who Positively Impact Our World and in the recently published book, Heroes, Leaders, Legends, The Power of the Human Spirit.

In addition to her successful career, Tina has taught personal financial planning at Centennial College’s Center for Entrepreneurship for over 10 years. She has appeared in many financial magazines such as The Investment Executive, Advisor.ca and The Insurance Journal. Tina has been featured on National Radio and Television shows and has been referred to as an expert within her field by The Wall Street Journal, The Globe and Mail, The Toronto Star, The National Post and Metro.

Looking back, Tina attributes her success to her experience, mentors she has had the honor of working alongside great leaders and staying passionate in all her endeavors. Tina enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. For the future, Tina hopes to continue serving her clientele and guiding her mentees and employees toward a successful career path.

For more information on Tina please visit: www.tinatehranchian.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/tinatehranchian/

To View her Video Biography please visit: https://youtu.be/AnEsCpILD88

