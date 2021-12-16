Pentamaster Corp Bhd Included in FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index and FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Shariah Index

Pentamaster Corp Bhd (PENT.MK) (“PCB” or the “Group”), the Malaysia-based parent listed company of Pentamaster International Limited (1665 HK), a semiconductor equipment vendor and automation house, has announced by Bursa Malaysia of its inclusion in the following indices launched by Bursa Malaysia and FTSE Russell. The inclusion will be effective beginning the start of business on December 20, 2021.

Launched in December 2014, the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia is aimed to:

— Support investors in making Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) investments in Malaysian listed companies;

— Increase the profile and exposure of companies with leading ESG practices;

— Encourage best practice disclosure; and

— Support the transition to a lower carbon and more sustainable economy.

In July 2021, Bursa Malaysia and FTSE Russell launched the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Shariah (F4GBMS) Index to cater to investor demand for ESG and Shariah-compliant index solutions. The F4GBMS index is designed to track constituents in the F4GBM Index that are Shariah-compliant.

ESG initiatives has been a priority for Pentamaster Group in aligning with its corporate strategy. The Group has implemented proactive measures to pursue sustainable development in the following areas: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Reduced Inequalities, Responsible Consumption and Production, and Climate Action.

“We are honored to be included in FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia and FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Shariah Indices, which is a critical recognition of our past endeavors and commitment to promoting ESG standards as a responsible corporate,” said Chuah Choon Bin, Executive Chairman of Pentamaster Corp Bhd and Pentamaster International Limited. “Our ongoing effort is to continuously bolster long-term sustainability fostering clean markets and environmental transparency for a greener earth.”

About Pentamaster Group

Pentamaster Group, Pentamaster Corp Bhd (PENT.MK) and its listed subsidiary, Pentamaster International Limited (1665.HK) is a leading global supplier in providing automation technology and solutions to multinational manufacturers mainly in the semiconductor, automotive, electrical & electronics, medical devices and consumer industrial products sectors spanning APAC, North America and Europe. The Group’s broad range of integrated automation products and solutions entails innovating, designing, manufacturing, and installing automated equipment and/or automated manufacturing solutions.

To learn more about Pentamaster Group, please visit us at www.pentamaster.com.my

Pentamaster Group

investor.relation@pentamaster.com.my

ICA Investor Relations (Asia) Limited

pentamaster@icaasia.com













Topic: Press release summary



Sectors: Electronics





http://www.acnnewswire.com



From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.















