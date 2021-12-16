Compu-Vision Consulting Inc., awarded Cooperative Contract with OMNIA Partners, Public Sector

Compu-Vision Consulting extends reach with the award of Information Technology Temporary Staffing & Professional Services cooperative through OMNIA Partners, Public Sector, providing best in class workforce talent and resources to Universities

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Dec. 14, 2021 – PRLog — Compu-Vision Consulting, Inc. is excited to announce their award of OMNIA Partners, Public Sector cooperative contract for IT Temporary Staffing & Professional Svcs through lead agency, University of California. This contract enables Compu-Vision to service workforce solutions and staffing talent to all 50 states. Utilizing this contract through Compu-Vision Consulting Inc. and OMNIA Partners, government agencies and nonprofit organizations can now receive innovative, yet realistic solutions needed to ensure the best in class talent for facilities and higher education projects with simple procurement procedures.

“We are so excited to announce this new award,” stated Bharat Mital, CEO at Compu-Vision Consulting Inc. “We are particularly proud to receive an award from the Lead Public Agency, UC. Their reputation as a best in class higher education institution makes this contract a very special recognition of our capabilities. This award allows us to extend our reach with OMNIA Partners, whose presence in the cooperative space is nationally recognized.”

OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is the nation’s largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Their immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide.

“OMNIA Partners is thrilled to have service offerings from Compu-Vision Consulting Inc. added to our robust portfolio of contracts. This agreement offers a great solution for IT temporary staffing and professional services to our primary and higher education, state and local government, and non-profit agencies.” says Doug Looney, Senior Vice President, Public Sector Sales for OMNIA Partners.

Through the economies of scale created by OMNIA Partners, participants now have access to an extensive portfolio of competitively solicited and publicly awarded agreements.

About Compu-Vision Consulting:

Compu-Vision Consulting, Inc. (CVC) is a diversified woman-owned business, headquartered in NJ, as a dynamic IT consulting and workforce solutions company. Since 1998, Compu-Vision Consulting helps enterprises reimagine their business, operations and technology models for the digital age. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient operations. We offer an integrated portfolio of solutions and service strategy built around Digital, IoT, Cloud, Automation, Cybersecurity, Analytics, Infrastructure Management, Emerging Technologies and Engineering Services, amongst others.

About Omnia Partners, Public Sector:

