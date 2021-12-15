Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Tin Shui Wai (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Tin Shui Wai (with photo) ******************************************************************



Police today (December 15) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Tin Shui Wai.





Lee Fuk-keung, aged 51, went missing after he was last seen on Ping Ha Road on November 20 afternoon. His colleague made a report to Police on November 23.







He is about 1.6 metres tall, 80 kilograms in weight and of fat build. He has a round face with yellow complexion and short black hair.





Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1176 or 9320 5612 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.