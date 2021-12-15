B+E brokers sale of Columbus Distribution property for $5.15M

B+E, the first brokerage and technology platform for net lease real estate, today announced the sale of the Junior Library Guild Distribution property located at 7858 Industrial Parkway, Plain City, OH 43064 for $5,150,000.

The absolute NNN property carries a 7+ year lease and is a mission critical asset for Media Source Inc., the parent company of Junior Library Guild and the leading provider of information content to K-12, public, and academic librarians.

“Using B+E’s wide marketing reach, we were able to achieve a great price for our seller,” said B+E broker Spencer Henderson. “With industrial assets being at the top of many investors’ acquisition target lists this year, this California 1031 buyer was eager to acquire a mission-critical distribution center to continue building their real estate investment portfolio nationally.”

The asset is located in the Columbus MSA industrial market. The current market environment has made industrial properties strong long-term performing assets with minimal turnover costs compared to other property types. For more information or investment property ideas, contact Spencer Henderson at shenderson@tradenetlease.com or go to www.tradenetlease.com

