“The Nonstop Entrepreneur” is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 12/17/2021)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Craig Richwines new book, The Nonstop Entrepreneur: 15 Rules for making a difference, Serving others through leadership, and building your fortune. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store until December 17th.





This book is about the Mindset required to be an Entrepreneur and the Habits and Tactics to get there. It is about Leadership, and Helping others solve the issues to becoming self-employed, self-actualized and self-aware in business.





Within these pages you will learn how to make money in the Digital World and Online by offering products that help and serve others to accomplish their goals through training, courses, and taking action to accomplish their dreams.





Creating a Start-Up is difficult. Starting one takes guts and heart. By becoming a Nonstop Entrepreneur, your dreams CAN come true.





The Nonstop Entrepreneur by Craig Richwine will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (12/13/2021 – 12/17/2021) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MDQF3SJ





Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become the hunted with their best-selling books.





About the Author:





Craig Richwine is an entrepreneur, author, writer, online content provider, coach and speaker. Craig has also authored LA DMV, a comedy screenplay. Through his journey Craig has found a passion in helping people create an entrepreneurial lifestyle, build sales, and improve their marketing, branding, and advertising. Craig also enjoys helping others become effective speakers, write copy, create online content and mentor others that wish to learn these skill sets. In his spare time Craig is also a frequent Big Mountain Skier and in the past was even an Alpine Race Coach.