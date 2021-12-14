The Dock C. Bracy Center for Human Reconciliation launches 2022 Book Discussion Series

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. – Dec. 11, 2021 – PRLog — The Dock C. Bracy Center for Human Reconciliation today announced the launch of its 2022 monthly book discussion series, Reading for Understanding.

As a learning organization, the Center seeks to provide opportunities to promote understanding and empathy. The book discussion provides participants with a shared experience and an opportunity to engage with others.

The Center’s Reading for Understanding monthly book discussions are free and have two requirements: Read the book and make time for the discussion.

The 2022 Reading for Understanding book discussion schedule is as follows:

“The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” by Heather McGhee, Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern

“How the Word Is Passed” by Clint Smith, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern

“Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning” by Cathy Park Hong, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern

“Four Hundred Souls” by Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N Blain, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern

“Barracoon: The Story of the Last Black Cargo” by Zora Neale Hurston, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern

“You Are Your Best Thing” by Tarana Burke, Brené Brown, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern

“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern

“Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America” by Ijeoma Oluo, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern

“The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person” by Frederick Joseph, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern

“Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern

“The Purpose of Power” by Alicia Garza, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern

“Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern

If you are interested in participating, please register at: https://www.dcbcenter.org/ events.

What should a participant expect?

Participants should expect an email with a read-ahead presentation and meeting credentials the Monday preceding the event. All book discussions are two hours and use Zoom breakout rooms to create small discussion groups. We start together as a large group (7-7:10pm), briefly return to a large group at the half-way point (7:50-8pm) and conclude as a large group (8:40-9pm). Virtual doors open at 6:45pm, unless otherwise noted. All times are Eastern.

Support black-owned or independent bookstores.

Many black-owned and independent bookstores now offer shipping. Find a store in your area (https://www.oprahdaily.com/ entertainment/ books/a33497812/ …) and shop in-person or online.

Participants are encouraged to continue learning through the Center’s Eradicating Racism: A Path Forward (https://www.dcbcenter.org/ eradicating- racism-learning- series) learning series.

About the Dock C. Bracy Center for Human Reconciliation

The Dock C. Bracy Center is committed to human reconciliation and the eradication of racism and other forms of human oppression. Our work focuses on healing the internal emotional and cognitive harms that have allowed racism to continue to thrive in our society. We support the efforts of many other groups and individuals by providing opportunities for learning and self-reflection so that strategies to eradicate racism can become more successful. Additional information about the Center can be found by visiting the website (http://www.dcbcenter.org/) and by following @dcbcenter. and by following @dcbcenter.