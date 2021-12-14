8 Reasons Why You Should Learn Arabic – And How To Get Started

Arabic is one of the oldest languages to ever exist in this world. Spoken by millions of people worldwide, the Arabic language holds a great position among the most spoken languages today. People strive to learn simple Arabic for various reasons, are you one of them?

It doesn’t matter whether you started learning basic Arabic or are still thinking about taking the step, Studio Arabiya has the easiest way to learn simple Arabic online. Read on to know how!

Is Learning Arabic Really Worth It?

People who think about learning a new language may hesitate to learn Arabic and they tend to choose another language instead. However, lots of people know the worth of learning Arabic and how it’s not a “dead language” that is not worth their efforts.

Here’s a list of reasons why learning Arabic is totally worth it:

1. Many Countries Speak Arabic

Arabic is the official language of over 20 countries and is spoken by over 300 million people from different cultures. As a result, studying Arabic will enable you to travel, work, and communicate with people from these Arabic-speaking countries.

2. Arabic Introduces You To A Vast Civilization

Students of the Arabic language will definitely get access to a whole other universe, with a rich history and foundations in another culture and era.

Even the history of the Arabic alphabet (Abjad), which has 18 forms that represent 28 phonetic sounds with diacritical markings, can transfer you through place and time to “the writing of the semi-nomadic Nabataean tribes” who inhabited the Sinai Peninsula, Jordan, southern Syria, and Northern Arabia.

3. The Arabic Vocabulary Is Broad and Variant

Every term in Arabic has an equivalent that correctly communicates the difference. Some nouns, like camel, have over 100 variations. Each of these variations refers to a distinct condition.

It is the only language with such a large and exact lexicon. It will be incredible to be able to communicate your thoughts and emotions so clearly and accurately.

4. You Will Be Able To Observe Arabic Culture Independently

What can we do to counteract prejudices? Learning a language is a powerful tool for combating ignorance about nations and people. Studying Arabic can help you understand the nuances and complexity of Arab culture, which is usually misconstrued and misrepresented via Western cultural filters.

5. You Will Be Able To Access The Arabic Classic Literature

Arabic literature is among the most widely published in the world. Learning Arabic will allow you to read and enjoy some of the world’s most famous classic literature in its original language.

If you admire the Arabic tales, reading them in their native tongue will give you a different perspective on them. Consider reading “The Thousand and One Nights” (Alf Layla wa Layla) or the original versions of Hafez and Ahmad Shawqi’s poetry.

6. Your Chances Of Landing A Good Job Are Better.

In a fast-changing employment market, speaking, writing, and reading Arabic may help you obtain a position in a respectable business or organization. Arabic is a United Nations language in high demand these days.

7. Other Languages Will Be Easier to Learn

Not unexpectedly, Arabic is linked to other world languages, and knowing Arabic may help you learn other languages such as Farsi or Persian, Turkish, Urdu, and Hebrew.

The vast majority of terms in these lexicons are related to or derived from the same root as Arabic terminology. These languages’ grammatical structures and semantics are similarly comparable as well.

8. Arabic Will Open The Doors Of Islam For You

If you are Muslim or interested in Islam for any reason, learning the Arabic language is definitely a must. This knowledge will enable you to grasp Islamic concepts, understand Islamic principles, practice your religion better and even gain in cultural awareness as Arabic-speaking countries are also Muslim countries. Last but not least, it will even benefit you if you are interested in countries where Arabic might not be an official language but is spoken by many because of their Islamic affiliations such as Indonesia and Malaysia.