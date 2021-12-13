SoaPen, Producers of a Fun and Unique Hand-Soap Pen for Children, Scores Deal on ABC’s Shark Tank

Entrepreneurs Amanat Anand and Shubham Issar, co-founders of the children’s soap-dispensing pen startup SoaPen, have announced they successfully pitched their company on the October 29th episode of ABC’s hit show, Shark Tank. While each shark had discounted the company as too new and not yet established, guest shark Nirav Tolia suddenly reconsidered his decision and raced after the co-founders who had just left “the tank” to give them his support and an offer.

In an exceptional post-appearance negotiation, the pair enthusiastically accepted a funding offer of $100,000 from Tolia, who explained he really believed in what the company was doing and that he and his wife could help SoaPen get off the ground.

“It was a crazy moment for the both of us,” exclaimed Shubham Issar, who met her co-founder when they were both students at New York’s Parsons School of Design. “But we were so thrilled Nirav caught on to what our mission is all about, encouraging kids around the world to establish critical hygiene habits at a young age.”

The award-winning SoaPen produces a colorful, SLS-free, hand soap pen for kids that’s specially designed to encourage handwashing by making it accessible and fun. Packaged in a handy 5″ bottle with a rollerball applicator, SoaPen is ready to take anywhere kids go. SoaPen makes the life-saving act of regular handwashing a fun, creative, and colorful activity for kids of all ages.

“This is a game-changer for SoaPen,” said co-founder Amanat Anand. “When you partner with one of the Sharks, you get more than just funding, you get the guidance and expertise to scale your operations, which is exactly what we plan to do with SoaPen.”

Produced without SLS, parabens, phthalates, EDTA, or animal by-products, SoaPen’s unique formula is designed so that drawings only rinse off a child’s hand after the CDC-recommended 20-40 seconds of washing. Handwashing with soap can protect 1 out of 3 young children from infectious illnesses that can lead to illness and even fatalities.

For every purchase of their colorful hand soap pens, SoaPen donates soap or a percentage of profits to partner organizations that passionately support children’s hygiene and health. The company has conducted successful handwashing awareness campaigns in India and the Philippines using SoaPen as a teaching tool. It is available for sale on the company’s website and Amazon.

For more information about SoaPen, visit https://www.soapen.com

For more information about Shark Tank, visit: http://abc.go.com/shows/shark-tank

About SoaPen

Co-founded by Parson School of Design graduates Amanat Anand and Subham Issar, SoaPen is the first soap of its kind that helps kids effectively wash their hands—by encouraging them to draw all over them. More than 50% of infectious diseases that lead to fatalities among kids under 5 can be avoided by the simple act of washing hands with soap – which is why SoaPen’s mission is to make hand washing with soap fun and accessible for kids globally.