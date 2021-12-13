14566 – National Helpline Against Atrocities on SCs/STs





The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has initiated a National Helpline Against Atrocities (NHAA). The Helpline is available round the clock on toll-free number “14566” across the country in Hindi, English and regional language of the State/UTs.



Way to Access



The Helpline can be accessed by making a voice call /VOIP either from a mobile or land line number of any Telecom Operator across the country. It is also available as a web based self-service portal.





Main Aim



Meant for generating informed awareness about the various provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities (PoA) Act, 1989 and the Protection of Civil Right (PCR) Act, 1955 that are aimed at ending discrimination and provide protection to all, the Helpline ensures that every complaint is registered as FIRs, relief is provided, all registered complaints are investigated and all chargesheets filed are prosecuted in the Courts for decision – all within the given timelines in the Act.





Grievances Redressal & Tracking System



A Docket number is given for each complaint received from Victim/Complainant/NGOs regarding non-compliance of the POA Act, 1989 and the PCR Act, 1955. The status of the grievance can be tracked by complainant/NGOs online.





Awareness Generation



Any inquiry is replied by IVR or operators in Hindi, English and Regional languages.





Auto Compliance & Feedback Mechanism



Every provision of the POA Act, 1989 and the PCR Act, 1955 related to victim is monitored and compliance is ensured by triggering communication/ reminders with State/UT implementing authorities in the form of sending messages / E-mails.



This Helpline adopts the concept of Single Point of Contact and has an efficient feedback system.







