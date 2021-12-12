YFNFT Token Presale Is Live with The Upcoming Minting Model

The YFNFT token presale is finally live distributing low supply tokens while developing the brand-new minting model. Participants now have a chance to secure assets/rewards and will only be accessible after the closure of the sale. The presale is held in two phases. Round 1 distributed 20% of the tokens from the total supply and Round 2 has raised remaining 20% tokens. Round 2 is extended till 5 January 2022.

About the YearnNFT NFT Project

The YFNFT token is the native governance currency of the YearnNFT Finance project. YearnNFT is a decentralized NFT Marketplace based on a smart chain routing that supports the Binance Smart Chain network.

The users who own their digital tokens on BSC network can easily pursue their trades without shuffling to any other platform. This helps to minimize the operational costs and makes speedy transactions.

Our platform supports liquidity providing, staking, launching IDO, non-fungible tokens, and lending/borrowing. YearnNFT NFT marketplace provides a multi-chain stage and a whole new NFT experience.

Advantages to Use YFNFT Tokens

As YFNFT is a native token of the YearnNFT platform, it is designed to be used as the reward token for the entire system. YFNFT tokens can also be utilized to trade and stake on the YearnNFT platform.

The users can access this NFT platform to mint their NFT or purchase their favorite NFT. The ecosystem features more than 5,000 unique collectibles with liquidity to the majority market makers. Such market makers offer their assets to the platform and in return earn rewards in the form of YFNFT tokens.

We also offer a staking option for YFNFT holders to freely stake the tokens and attain rewards/bonus and transaction fees. The DEX alternative helps the users attain best prices for their trades and ensure the trader gets the best deal.

Since our platform is decentralized, users can enjoy automation, speed, and security alike. The connections between the lenders and borrowers becomes seamless to earn exclusive rewards.

YFNFT Token Presale Details

You can grab YFNFT at a price of 0.16 BNB/YFNFT tokens during the presale. The presale only supports Binance Coin (BNB) as the platform is developed on BSC network. All YFNFT purchases will be available to access after the closure of presale. YFNFT token has a total supply of 73339 assets, and only 40% of it is raised during the presale.

To participate in this event, you need to choose a BSC network and wallet deployed on this network like Metamask wallet to receive assets. Then these tokens can be swapped for the YFNFT token.

As per our tokenomics system, there is a 5% reward on every buy/sell along with 1 NFT free on 1 BNB purchase. These assets will be redistributed to all YFNFT holders to attain the price stability and ensure the marketing expenses.

Procedure to Join YFNFT Presale

We recommend new investors and stakeholders to buy YFNFT tokens right away in the ongoing presale following these steps:

• Download the BSC supported wallet app like Metamask on your device and add the Binance Smart Chain to your network list.

• Purchase BNB using any trusted exchange and transfer the tokens to your chosen wallet address [BEP-20 addresses].

• Head to the presale pool and connect wallet

• Enter your expected BNB contribution amount

After the successful closure of the presale, according to the roadmap we will follow- PancakeSwap and ApeSwap listing, 1000+ holders and cross $10million market cap value. We are currently working in phase 2 and 3 and will be released soon. This plan ensures guarantee to proceed with factual and proposed launches for stakeholders.

YFNFT Audit Process with InterFi Network was Success

YearnNFT Finance Contract and Consensus has successfully passed its Audit Process with InterFi Network. Security Audit was pursued to recognize and resolve the security vulnerabilities by implementing the thorough cyber security practice. InterFi Network was chosen by us because it performs and executes its own smart contract development and testing frameworks.

InterFi team also works with well-equipped latest tools/techniques that is quite impressive. Following the procedure, charges depend on the complexity as well as the duration of the contract audit.

So far, variety of projects has shown great experience working with this audit platform this is the reason to choose it for our smart contract audit. We are already stunned by their prolific experience and impression in advanced network protocols and affordable pricing.

YFNFT Minting Platform

YFNFT Minting Model is a BSC-backed NFT project soon to be introduced that will be featured by YearnNFT Finance. According to the plans, this will be an on-chain network built on the Binance Smart Chain network to connect creators, artists, brands and their fans.

This brand-new minting project will support the overall cycle of a unique NFT, right away from minting, marketing, distribution, NFT trading and redemption likewise. Our team wants to implement their deep knowledge and experience to launch, list and trade assets creatin familiar markets to the NFT space.

This is the next evolution of digital art and collectibles to be operated on the Blockchain and NFTs is considered as the first step towards this revolution. The sight is for early market dynamics embracing digital artwork services towards a better future.

