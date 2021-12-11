6th Edition of Wisdom’s Renowned Annual LNG Summit Will be Hosted in Houston

The 6th edition of Wisdom’s very successful Annual LNG Summit will explore how the USA is planning to meet the increasing demand for LNG in key markets and discuss the impact of evolving technologies and regulations. The summit will invite senior industry representatives from leading organisations who will share their insights, expert opinions, innovations, and experience, helping attendees gain a deeper understanding of the current US LNG market.

The event will feature interactive panel discussions, practical sessions, and informative presentations allowing attendees to learn directly from experts and discuss with them the challenges and opportunities for their businesses. It will also be an excellent platform to connect with key players of the LNG community in person to expand business network and knowledge.

The two-day summit will count on 6 advisory members and 20+ expert speakers from global organisations such as Harvey Gulf International Marine, LLC, EIC (Energy Industries Council), LISCR Houston, Alder Midstream, ConocoPhillips, ENESTAS SA de CV, Freeport LNG, Shell, Texas LNG, and many more.

Key Topics

Demand and supply outlook: how will the USA meet the increasing demand for LNG in key markets?

LNG bunkering and transportation: what is the demand outlook for LNG bunkering in 2022?

Financing new LNG projects in the USA – where do the opportunities lie?

LNG technology: how will the industry use technology to keep LNG investible and to decarbonise LNG?

Evolving commercial partnerships: how are companies adapting their business models and aligning with partners?

The future of hydrogen as an adversary for LNG.

The energy transition acceleration and the drive to decarbonise methane.

Review of upcoming regulations impacting the USA LNG market.

Assessing the impacts of the growth in LNG trading on the overall business going forward.

The summit will offer an incredible platform to understand how the growing global demand is impacting the LNG market and how to capitalise on the opportunities in a time when the USA is set to be the biggest supplier of LNG in the world. The event is sponsored by Cryocan, MDxBlocks, Waterfall Security Solutions, Trelleborg, and Weeks. Early Bird offer is valid till 17 December 2021 for special discounts on registrations. For more information, please visit the official website at lng-usa.com.