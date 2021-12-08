The Dock C. Bracy Center for Human Reconciliation Announces 2022 Learning Series Schedule

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. – Dec. 7, 2021 – PRLog — The Dock C. Bracy Center for Human Reconciliation today announced the 2022 schedule for the Eradicating Racism: A Path Forward learning series.

“The Eradicating Racism: A Path Forward learning series provides an introduction to the Center, explores concepts critical to eradicating racism and creates a safe space for personal growth. The commitment requires making time for learning.” – Paul S. Bracy, Founder

January 2022

Session 1: The Complexity of Systemic Racism, Thursday, January 20, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern Standard Time

Session 2: The Notion of White Privilege, Thursday, January 27, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern Standard Time

Session 3: The Complexity of Systemic Racism, Thursday, February 3, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern Standard Time

Session 4: Finding Your Voice, Thursday, February 10, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern Standard Time

April 2022

Session 1: The Complexity of Systemic Racism, Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12-2pm Eastern Standard Time

Session 2: The Notion of White Privilege, Thursday, April 28, 2022, 12-2pm Eastern Standard Time

Session 3: The Complexity of Systemic Racism, Thursday, May 5, 2022, 12-2pm Eastern Standard Time

Session 4: Finding Your Voice, Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12-2pm Eastern Standard Time

July 2022

Session 1: The Complexity of Systemic Racism, Thursday, July 21, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern Standard Time

Session 2: The Notion of White Privilege, Thursday, July 28, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern Standard Time

Session 3: The Complexity of Systemic Racism, Thursday, August 4, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern Standard Time

Session 4: Finding Your Voice, Thursday, August 11, 2022, 7-9pm Eastern Standard Time

October 2022

Session 1: The Complexity of Systemic Racism, Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12-2pm Eastern Standard Time

Session 2: The Notion of White Privilege, Thursday, October 27, 2022, 12-2pm Eastern Standard Time

Session 3: The Complexity of Systemic Racism, Thursday, November 3, 2022, 12-2pm Eastern Standard Time

Session 4: Finding Your Voice, Thursday, November 10, 2022, 12-2pm Eastern Standard Time

If you or your organization are interested in participating, please register at: https://www.dcbcenter.org/ events.

What should a participant expect?

The Eradicating Racism: A Path Forward learning series with a suggested donation of $100.

Estimated time commitment for the entire series including the readings and videos (pre-work for each session) is approximately 16 hours.

The learning series provides an introduction to the Dock C. Bracy Center’s understanding and approach to eradicating racism.

Sessions include videos, articles, small group discussions and short presentations designed with adult learning concepts.

Participants are expected to attend all four 2-hour sessions, one evening weekly for four consecutive weeks.

Each session includes an introduction packet, to be completed in advance of the session, which provides participants a common experience to enhance small group discussions and complements the Center’s presentations.

Following completion of the learning series participants will have the opportunity to continue their learning through the Finding Your Voice Program.

What are the goals of the learning series?

Participants have the opportunity for dialogue about the complexity of racism in a safe learning environment with other concerned people.

Participants understand the Center’s approach to eradicating racism.

Participants become part of the Center’s Finding Your Voice Program.​

If you are interested in completing the Eradicating Racism: A Path Forward Learning Series, please register at: https://www.dcbcenter.org/ events.

About the Dock C. Bracy Center for Human Reconciliation

The Dock C. Bracy Center for Human Reconciliation is committed to human reconciliation and the eradication of racism and other forms of human oppression. Our work focuses on healing the internal emotional and cognitive harms that have allowed racism to continue to thrive in our society. We support the efforts of many other groups and individuals by providing opportunities for learning and self-reflection so that strategies to eradicate racism can become more successful. Additional information about the Center can be found by visiting the website and by following @dcbcenter.