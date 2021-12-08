CareerLauncher releases 2022 version of Personality Development Program (PDP) for IIM/MBA aspirants

CL Educate (NSE, BSE: CLEDUCATE), the early trendsetter in India’s test prep industry today announced the release of PDP for the IIM and B-school aspirants in three versions. PDP from CL is considered as generic to the MBA prep industry as Rin or Google in the detergent or internet search segments. Over 40% of IIM entrants consume PDP before their entry into a B-school. The Planned version is for those who are reasonably certain to get a few interview calls basis their Mock CAT scores or basis the CAT percentile predictor of CL immediately after CAT.

The crash version is availed of by students who wish to enroll only after receiving the actual interview call. And the Personalized version, as the name suggests, is a premium one with a personal coach who handholds the aspirant.

These programs are priced around INR 7,500, INR 12,000 & INR 25,000, respectively. The program enrolment details and schedule can be accessed at www.careerlauncher.com/cat-mba/pdp/