Stranded in Europe with AIG Traveler Insurance?

What Happens If You Have Insurance But Aren’t Insured? Well, You Start a Crowd Funding Campaign on Indiegogo.com!!!!!!!!!!

SEATTLE – Dec. 6, 2021 – PRLog — Stranded in Europe

AIG has been ruthlessly denying claims for decades. Before this, I had the pervasive attitude: “Well, it hasn’t happened to me!”

Cut to Europe and having my trip to Italy, a trip of a lifetime, interrupted by Turkish Airlines and basically canceled. I was stuck in Turkey, a place where I wasn’t supposed to be, after suffering a $2000 theft of cash from my luggage and from my 6-month supply of prescriptions for various medical conditions.

I thought to myself, “Relax, Kevin. I have trip insurance with …. lemme see….AIG!

Well, make a long story short, they did everything in their power to deny my claim and basically told me, “Yes, you were screwed! But we only cover TERRORIST INCIDENTS (like Al Qaeda , Isis, and The Shining Path Maoist Guerrillas) and 7.2 RICHTER SCALE EARTHQUAKES IF THEY HAPPEN IN ROME AND YOU’VE BEEN SERIOUSLY AFFECTED, AND/OR A DEATH IN THE FAMILY.”

“Gee,” I said. “I didn’t know that.” “Well, you need to read the fine print!!”

As a result, I’m looking to set up an Indiegogo Fund so I and others can get our money back and if possible, begin a class action lawsuit against AIG.

What We Need & What You Get

I’m just looking to create a fund so I can reimburse myself for this catastrophe of a trip, and like a black cat who fell from an incredible height — land on my feet again!

If we get more monies, and people can send us their denied claim, we can start a viable class action lawsuit and at the same time, give some monies to people who are in distress from their claims being denied. (There are more of us out there than you think!)

You can get a T-shirt or a mug that says something to the effect: “AIG Screwed US! But then we SCREWED THEM!” or “We bailed them out for 180 billion! But where’s our bailout, AIG?” or “It’s Time for THE PEOPLE TO LEAD AND THE POLITICIANS AND CORPORATIONS TO FOLLOW!”

Also, if you want, I am a writer of 11 books: Nirvana, Day of Reckoning, Seeking, Further, The Book of Life, Soul Kitchen, Torn Veil, Notes from the Underground, and the now apt: Onboard the R.M.S. Titanic Again. If you choose, I can send you a copy or two of my books if you make a donation.

The Impact

This project is valuable. It shows Fortune 500 Companies that yes, you are powerful but at the same time, we can bring you down a notch or two if you consistently misbehave and act unethically. Will it change the world? No, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Right now, the United States is less a capitalistic society, and more a Corporate Oligarchy with a handful or ultra rich businessmen and women and bought-off politicians running things, and trying to thwart The People and to irrevocably damage our fragile democracy.

Our Indiegogo.com project is here: https://www.indiegogo.com/ projects/screwed- over-by-aig/ x/…