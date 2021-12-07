Scottish Summit 2022 Speakers Announced

Every year Scottish Summit if inundated with sessions and this year has been no different.

There was over 900 sessions from the Microsoft Cloud Community and the team of 50 volunteers spent over 20 days reviewing and scoring each session to whittle it down the final 200.

The list of speakers can be found at this link and the full schedule is availible directly on the Scottish Summit website

Tickets are FREE and can be requested by visiting https://scottishsummit.com