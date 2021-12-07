COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 325





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 128.66 Crore (128,66,56,967) today. More than 71 lakh (71,91,939) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on inoculating more than 85% of the eligible population with first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.





Another Day, Another Milestone 💉 8⃣5⃣% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine. With PM @NarendraModi ji’s mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’, India is marching ahead strongly in the fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/oa2yPMog4o — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 6, 2021

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10384753

2nd Dose 9554870

FLWs 1st Dose 18381411

2nd Dose 16606683

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 469066678

2nd Dose 248175709

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 187286429

2nd Dose 127293598

Over 60 years 1st Dose 117207229

2nd Dose 82699607

Cumulative 1st dose administered 802326500

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 484330467

Total 1286656967















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:









Date: 6thDecember, 2021 (325thDay)

HCWs 1st Dose 135

2nd Dose 6650

FLWs 1st Dose 177

2nd Dose 14247

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1502849

2nd Dose 3625479

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 359990

2nd Dose 978406

Over 60 years 1st Dose 203665

2nd Dose 500341

1st Dose Administered in Total 2066816

2nd Dose Administered in Total 5125123

Total 7191939















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





