COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 325

Dec 7, 2021 | Business


India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 128.66 Crore (128,66,56,967) today. More than 71 lakh (71,91,939) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on inoculating more than 85% of the eligible population with first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.


Another Day, Another Milestone 💉

8⃣5⃣% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine.

With PM @NarendraModi ji’s mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’, India is marching ahead strongly in the fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/oa2yPMog4o

— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 6, 2021


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:


















Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10384753

2nd Dose

9554870

FLWs

1st Dose

18381411

2nd Dose

16606683

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

469066678

2nd Dose

248175709

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

187286429

2nd Dose

127293598

Over 60 years

1st Dose

117207229

2nd Dose

82699607

Cumulative 1st dose administered

802326500

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

484330467

Total

1286656967




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




















Date: 6thDecember, 2021 (325thDay)

HCWs

1st Dose

135

2nd Dose

6650

FLWs

1st Dose

177

2nd Dose

14247

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

1502849

2nd Dose

3625479

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

359990

2nd Dose

978406

Over 60 years

1st Dose

203665

2nd Dose

500341

1st Dose Administered in Total

2066816

2nd Dose Administered in Total

5125123

Total

7191939




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


