COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 325

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 128.66 Crore (128,66,56,967) today. More than 71 lakh (71,91,939) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on inoculating more than 85% of the eligible population with first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.
Another Day, Another Milestone 💉
8⃣5⃣% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine.
With PM @NarendraModi ji’s mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’, India is marching ahead strongly in the fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/oa2yPMog4o
— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 6, 2021
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
|
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|
HCWs
|
1st Dose
|
10384753
|
2nd Dose
|
9554870
|
FLWs
|
1st Dose
|
18381411
|
2nd Dose
|
16606683
|
Age Group 18-44 years
|
1st Dose
|
469066678
|
2nd Dose
|
248175709
|
Age Group 45-59 years
|
1st Dose
|
187286429
|
2nd Dose
|
127293598
|
Over 60 years
|
1st Dose
|
117207229
|
2nd Dose
|
82699607
|
Cumulative 1st dose administered
|
802326500
|
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
|
484330467
|
Total
|
1286656967
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
|
Date: 6thDecember, 2021 (325thDay)
|
HCWs
|
1st Dose
|
135
|
2nd Dose
|
6650
|
FLWs
|
1st Dose
|
177
|
2nd Dose
|
14247
|
Age Group 18-44 years
|
1st Dose
|
1502849
|
2nd Dose
|
3625479
|
Age Group 45-59 years
|
1st Dose
|
359990
|
2nd Dose
|
978406
|
Over 60 years
|
1st Dose
|
203665
|
2nd Dose
|
500341
|
1st Dose Administered in Total
|
2066816
|
2nd Dose Administered in Total
|
5125123
|
Total
|
7191939
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
