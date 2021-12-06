New Book “Jersey Queens” Celebrates A Thriving LGBTQ Bar Scene In New Jersey During The 1950s and 1960s







In June 2021 the State of New Jersey released a series of enforcement actions by which it targeted gay and lesbian bars during the mid-20th century when LGBTQ folks were prohibited from congregating for a few drinks or some company on premises licensed under the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).





The newly-released book Jersey Queens: Darling & Delightful at the Gay Bars in the 50s & 60s from author Phillip Crawford Jr. takes a deep dive into these historic documents.





The ABC enforcement decisions not only expose the systematic discrimination by the state power against an oppressed minority but provide a window into a thriving subculture in which gays and lesbians were existential heroes who celebrated their identities in defiance of the meddling bureaucrats.





The bar patrons, often referred to as the kids, had a lot of fun, and not one of these places against which the government took enforcement action came across as a sullen joint. There was live entertainment, jukebox music, singing around the piano and lots and lots of dancing. Some folks found intimacy and love, and relationships were characterized as going steady or even married.





The LGBTQ community and tavern owners united together in a stubborn resistance against the state intrusion into their personal lives and business affairs. The manager of one bar ordered the ABC men to leave, and because of the apparent hostility of the remaining patrons, the agents did thereupon depart from the said premises without . . . completing their investigation.





Queer rage in New Jersey was simmering long before the 1969 uprising in New York at the Stonewall Inn.





About the Author:





Phillip Crawford Jr. is a retired attorney from the New York bar, and also is the author of The Mafia and the Gays, Queer Joints, Wiseguys and G-Men, and Railroaded: The Homophobic Prosecution of Brandon Woodruff for His Parents Murders.