New book ‘A Cheese Sandwich for John Lennon’ reveals true stories about post-war UK rock music scene



Born in Liverpool, England during the Nazi Blitz of WWII, Florida-based author Maire E. McMahon begins the journey by revealing her first encounters with Rock n’ Roll as she and her pal Bernie discover Buddy Holly through records brought back to Liverpool by merchant sailors.





She then gives the reader a wry look at ballroom dancing classes for working class kids, before moving on to a teenage coming of age tale featuring the historic Locarno Ballroom, and an up-close encounter with a budding young skiffle group, The Quarrymen. Her stories culminate in a hilarious chance meeting with a hungry young Beatle at Liverpool’s Jacaranda club, just a year prior to the band’s massive breakthrough on the Ed Sullivan show.





A Cheese Sandwich for John Lennon is told in remarkable autobiographical fashion, as a quintessential coming of age story in post-war Britain.





Available in ebook, paperback – and now in a new audiobook version read by narrator Amanda Parrot – A Cheese Sandwich for John Lennon is a must-read for anyone interested in Beatles history or post-war music and pop culture in Britain. Get the ebook, paperback, or audiobook at https://www.amazon.com/Cheese-Sandwich-John-Lennon-Liverpool-ebook/dp/B08Q8T7J8T

###