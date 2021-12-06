Avantor Provides Critical Personal Protection Supplies to Vulnerable Populations through NGOs

Avantor, Inc. a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries, today announced a donation of 1.25 million non-surgical masks and 19,000 hand sanitizers to help protect our community from illness. This initiative, in collaboration with local charitable organizations, SATA CommHealth, HealthServe and Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF), supports Avantor’s community engagement work to improve global access to healthcare as part of its Science for Goodness sustainability commitment.

Avantor in kind donation of masks and hand sanitizers to SATA CommHeath Singapore – Mr. Chia Boon Khiang(left) and Ms. Sook Yee Loh, General Manager – South East Asia & Taiwan (SEAT) (right)



Ms. Sook Yee Loh, General Manager – South East Asia & Taiwan (SEAT) at Avantor said, “With new COVID variants emerging around the world, we need be conscientious of protecting our communities. This includes those who may not be aware of the personal protective products that are available or are unable to afford them. While Avantor is supporting life sciences companies as they work to detect, research, and fast-track treatments, we also aim to support the people in our communities.”

In addition, Avantor donated proprietary research consumables to the Kyung Hee University Medical School and Kyung Hee University Medical Centre to support scientific research and STEM education. Earlier this year to aid COVID-19 relief work in India, the Company donated 30,000 N95 masks, 600 infrared thermometers and 600 pulse oximeters to the Indian Red Cross Society, and the Avantor Foundation provided a US$30,000 grant to Project HOPE.

Mr. Chia Boon Khiang, Director & Head of Strategic Partnerships & Branding at SATA CommHealth, an organization that provides programs and services to seniors with limited access to healthcare facilities, expressed, “We are very heartened by the donation and hope this will encourage our beneficiaries, especially the elderly, to take into consideration how important hygiene and protective equipment are in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The elderly is especially vulnerable in these times and are more prone to the virus.”

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

