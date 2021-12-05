Zinrelo’s Loyalty Program helps Stage 3 Motorsports increase customer retention by 26.01% in 3 months



Stage 3 Motorsport operates in niche automobile performance parts. For them to be successful, it is vital to improve & maintain the loyalty of their customers. The Stage3 Motorsports Rewards program was created to provide a 360-degree engagement for the customers with the business. The program offers the members multiple points earning opportunities through simple actions like online purchases, writing reviews, birthday, anniversary & welcome bonus, and social sharing on Facebook, Twitter & Pinterest. Within three months of launch, Stage 3 Motorsports witnessed a 1.26X increase in customer retention.





The gamification activities structured by Zinrelo proved to be an important element in imbibing and retaining customer loyalty. By accumulating points, members became eligible for rewards which made them more likely to stay loyal to the business. Such customers went on to become repeat buyers and yielded more revenue than first time purchasers. This led to a 21.22% increase in repeat purchase revenue.





Zinrelos structured approach to create engagement with our customers was fantastic. commented Bill Lindsay, President at Stage 3 Motorsports. The results we have witnessed in just 3 months is astounding. I am excited to see how Zinrelo can further improve our business growth.





Zinrelos 360-degree engagement platform ensures top-of-the-mind recall. said Samir Palnitkar, VP of Customer Success at Zinrelo, By implementing the right mix of activities, the Zinrelo platform boosts customer retention which in turn increases the revenues.





About Stage 3 Motorsports:



Stage 3 Motorsports is one of the leading performance parts online retailers in the U.S.





About Zinrelo:



Zinrelo is a modern-day, loyalty rewards platform that maximizes repeat sales and per-customer revenue through 360-degree customer engagement. Zinrelo unlocks customer loyalty across multiple dimensions including transactional, social, referral, engagement, behavioural and emotional loyalty. It supports omni-channel deployments that span across ecommerce, physical stores, phone orders and more.





Zinrelo uses deep data analytics to create a custom, highly optimized loyalty program. Advanced machine learning algorithms are used to identify customer clusters and targeted campaign strategies for these segments. Hundreds of businesses are using Zinrelo to leapfrog their competition and gain market share. Zinrelo has been consistently rated as the top loyalty management software as reflected in the current ranking on G2 Crowd.





To launch a data driven loyalty program, contact Zinrelo at https://www.zinrelo.com/ or info ( @ ) zinrelo dot com.

