REPRESENTATION OF ANGANWADI WORKERS UNION





Government has received representations from States/UTs of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.





The Standing Committee on Labour in its 25th Report on the Unorganized Sector Workers’ Social Security Bill recommended that the benefit of social security proposed under the Bill should also be extended to Anganwadi workers who are not covered by the existing laws relating to social security either in the organized or unorganized sector.





AWWs/AWHs being honorary workers are paid a monthly honorarium as decided by the Government from time to time. Government of India w.e.f. 01.10.2018 has enhanced the honorarium of AWWs at main-AWCs from ₹3,000/- to ₹ 4,500/- per month; AWWs at mini-AWCs from ₹2,250/- to ₹3,500/- per month; AWHs from ₹1,500/- to ₹2,250/- per month; and introduced performance linked incentive of ₹ 250/- per month to AWHs. Further, modified guidelines have been issued for performance linked incentive @ ₹ 500/- per month to Anganwadi Workers w.e.f. 01.04.2021. In addition, States/UTs are also paying additional monetary incentives/honorarium to these functionaries from their own resources.





AWWs/AWHs are covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (life cover of ₹ 2.00 lakh to AWWs/AWHs in the age group of 18 to 50 years); Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (₹2.00 lakh to AWWs/AWHs in the age group of 18-59 years in case of accidental death or permanent/full disability and ₹1.00 lakh in case of partial but permanent disability); and Anganwadi Karyakarti Bima Yojana (life cover of ₹ 30,000/- to AWWs/AWHs in the age group of 51 to 59 years (closed group as on 01.06.2017).





Anganwadi Workers/ Helpers who have been engaged with Covid-19 related tasks have been included in the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package for insurance cover of Rs.50 lakh subject to fulfillment of certain conditions prescribed for the coverage.





Also, State Governments/UT Administrations have been requested to encourage eligible AWWs/AWHs to get them enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PM-SYM) Pension Scheme on voluntary basis in order to get assured monthly pension on attaining the age of 60 years.





This information was given by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.













