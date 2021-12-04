Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 323

Dec 4, 2021 | Business


India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 127 Crore landmark milestone (127,49,96,681) today. More than 93 lakh (93,58,319) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight. D


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:


















Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10384507

2nd Dose

9544126

FLWs

1st Dose

18380627

2nd Dose

16582112

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

466412714

2nd Dose

242590530

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

186633847

2nd Dose

125747076

Over 60 years

1st Dose

116833328

2nd Dose

81887814

Cumulative 1st dose administered

798645023

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

476351658

Total

1274996681




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




















Date: 4th December, 2021 (323rd Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

200

2nd Dose

12133

FLWs

1st Dose

486

2nd Dose

22023

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

1814349

2nd Dose

4771268

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

449855

2nd Dose

1325694

Over 60 years

1st Dose

259166

2nd Dose

703145

1st Dose Administered in Total

2524056

2nd Dose Administered in Total

6834263

Total

9358319




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


