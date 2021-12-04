COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 323

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 127 Crore landmark milestone (127,49,96,681) today. More than 93 lakh (93,58,319) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight. D
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
|
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|
HCWs
|
1st Dose
|
10384507
|
2nd Dose
|
9544126
|
FLWs
|
1st Dose
|
18380627
|
2nd Dose
|
16582112
|
Age Group 18-44 years
|
1st Dose
|
466412714
|
2nd Dose
|
242590530
|
Age Group 45-59 years
|
1st Dose
|
186633847
|
2nd Dose
|
125747076
|
Over 60 years
|
1st Dose
|
116833328
|
2nd Dose
|
81887814
|
Cumulative 1st dose administered
|
798645023
|
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
|
476351658
|
Total
|
1274996681
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
|
Date: 4th December, 2021 (323rd Day)
|
HCWs
|
1st Dose
|
200
|
2nd Dose
|
12133
|
FLWs
|
1st Dose
|
486
|
2nd Dose
|
22023
|
Age Group 18-44 years
|
1st Dose
|
1814349
|
2nd Dose
|
4771268
|
Age Group 45-59 years
|
1st Dose
|
449855
|
2nd Dose
|
1325694
|
Over 60 years
|
1st Dose
|
259166
|
2nd Dose
|
703145
|
1st Dose Administered in Total
|
2524056
|
2nd Dose Administered in Total
|
6834263
|
Total
|
9358319
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
