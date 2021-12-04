COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 323





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 127 Crore landmark milestone (127,49,96,681) today. More than 93 lakh (93,58,319) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight. D





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10384507

2nd Dose 9544126

FLWs 1st Dose 18380627

2nd Dose 16582112

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 466412714

2nd Dose 242590530

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 186633847

2nd Dose 125747076

Over 60 years 1st Dose 116833328

2nd Dose 81887814

Cumulative 1st dose administered 798645023

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 476351658

Total 1274996681















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:









Date: 4th December, 2021 (323rd Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 200

2nd Dose 12133

FLWs 1st Dose 486

2nd Dose 22023

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1814349

2nd Dose 4771268

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 449855

2nd Dose 1325694

Over 60 years 1st Dose 259166

2nd Dose 703145

1st Dose Administered in Total 2524056

2nd Dose Administered in Total 6834263

Total 9358319















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





