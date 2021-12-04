2021 Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation, Inc. Honoree Night Celebration



The Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting medical research in finding effective treatment, leading to a cure for Lupus. As a sponsor to the Rose Garden Scholarship Fund, the foundation will award scholarships to women afflicted with Lupus pursuing a college degree in the areas of engineering, science, mathematics, medicine, or law, thus assisting them financially to pursue their education.





As Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation continues their diligent work in raising funds for Lupus research in this pandemic, we are delighted to honor Maura Nicolosi of Nicolosi Law Firm, Frank C. Dell’Amore of Jaspan Schlesinger LLP, Imran and Syed Ali in memory of Maryann Ahsan, Monica Fogarty of Organic Life by Monica, Maurice Reilley of The Metropolitan Mortgage Officers Society, Alan J. Fin of Flushing Bank, Loredana Maliziola and Ridgewood Savings Bank, for their continuous dedication and support throughout the years.





Ticket price is $50. For more information about the 2021 RKW Honoree Night, and to learn more about the Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation, please visit our website at www.rkwfoundation.org.

