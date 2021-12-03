The Ministry of Tourism has identified Rural Circuit as one of the 15 thematic circuits under its scheme of ‘Swadesh Darshan’: Shri G. Kishan Reddy





The Ministry of Tourism has identified Rural Circuit as one of the 15 thematic circuits under its scheme of ‘Swadesh Darshan’ with the primary objective to create tourism infrastructure at the selected sites/destinations and to enhance visitor experience/satisfaction.





The details of projects sanctioned under Rural Circuit of ‘Swadesh Darshan’ scheme is below. The budget allocation is made for the Swadesh Darshan scheme and no separate allocation is made for Rural Circuits in 2021-22.





THE DETAILS OF PROJECTS SANCTIONED UNDER RURAL CIRCUITS OF SWADESH DARSHAN SCHEME.





(Amount in Rs. Crore)





S.No. Name of State Name of Circuit & Year Project Name Amt. Sanctioned Amt. Released Completion Timeline

1. Bihar Rural Circuit

(2017-18) Development of Gandhi Circuit: Bhitiharwa- Chandrahia- Turkaulia 44.65 35.72



31.03.2022

2. Kerala Rural Circuit

(2018-19) Development of Malanad Malabar Cruise Tourism Project 80.37 23.77



31.12.2022

Total 125.02 59.49













This information was given by Minister of Tourism Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.





