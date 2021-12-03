Get Ready for Wedding Season with Mann Sey’s One Minute Sarees

New York City, New York Dec 2, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Mann Sey, an Indian fashion brand based in the U.S. is looking to expand its reach. The brand designed by a mother-daughter trio is taking off with new collections and designs just in time for next year’s wedding season. Manju Reddy, the designer, and her two daughters Snigdha and Sindhu Reddy who lead marketing and operations co-founded this new, trendy Indian fashion brand are looking to make Mann Sey a household name for Indian clothing lovers. Started during the coronavirus lockdown in March of 2021, Mann Sey specializes in the one minute saree, a pre-stitched, ready-to-wear saree, for any occasion. They primarily sell these sarees in many different styles including the banarasi silk jaal saree, organza saree, sequin saree, casual saree, and more. Mann Sey will soon be expanding to lehengas and different styles of South Asian clothing as well.

Since lockdown laws are being lifted and the world is starting to go back to normal, 2022 is going to be a huge year for Indian weddings. All of the plans that were hindered because of COVID-19 are going to be finally happening and they will be bigger and better than ever. Mann Sey’s Indian wedding sarees should be a go-to since they have special sarees for all of the ceremonies. They are even designing Indian bridesmaid sarees for the closest friends of the bride! The new trend of having bridesmaids and groomsmen that wear complementing color coordinated outfits will be ever abundant and the perfect matching sarees or lehengas are a must. Mann Sey will be in the leading market for this, custom making sarees exactly to the taste of the buyers.

Menswear is also growing rapidly in Mann Sey’s collection. Matching kurtas and jackets for groomsmen are a classic Indian groomsmen look that Mann Sey also carries.









Media Contact







Mann Sey



info@mannsey.com

https://www.mannsey.com/



