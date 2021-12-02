ATOPALM Launches Moisturizing Eye Repair Serum to Fight Dryness and Premature Aging Around Eyes in Winter Months

ATOPALM, K-Beauty’s leading brand dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, affordable clinic-level skincare with a focus on dry, sensitive and combination skin types has the delicate skin around the eyes cared for just in time for winter with ATOPALM Moisturizing Eye Repair Serum. The serum is a paraben free, unique, eye serum with multi-benefit, US Patented Multi Lamellar Emulsion technology containing concentrated infusions of specialty elements to help fight visible signs of aging and bolstered by plant derived ingredients, natural oils and plant extracts.

Moisturizing Eye Repair Serum is formulated with a dynamic combination of exclusive ingredients. K6PC5, an activator that is clinically proven to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Patented Multi Lamellar Emulsion provides the ultimate in revitalizing moisturization through the restoration of the skins’ protective barrier. It also provides a stable delivery system for Vitamin E helps defend against environmental stresses and with the inclusion of licorice root, it brightens skin around the eye area.

Clinical studies showed there is a definitive before and after reduction of fine lines, crows feet and wrinkles. It also has a noticeable tightening effect.

Moisturizing Eye Repair Serum’s multi-defense formula is perfect for everyone of any age who is ready to tackle the fine lines, crows feet and wrinkles in the delicate eye area, especially during the harsh winter months when cold weather and indoor heat can accelerate the drying out of skin and visible signs of aging from dryness.

It can be applied daily, morning (it is invisible) and evening as needed. Use on lid (brow bone) and under the eye paying special attention to those pesky wrinkles between the eye brows and at the outer corners of the eye avoiding direct contact with the eye.

More information and a complete ingredients list can be found on the product’s Dermartology.com webpage.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.