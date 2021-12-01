Traders Loan and Jewelry Offers Holiday Gift Guide



Traders Loan & Jewelry is a one-stop shop for holiday gift-giving needs. Here are some great holiday gifts to consider this year:





Jewelry



Traders Loan & Jewelry is the perfect place to find high-end jewelry for moms, sisters, aunts, dads, sons and that special someone. The store has a wide variety of jewelry and watches, including necklaces, bracelets, rings, and more in 10 karats, 14 karats, 18 karat and 22 karats gold, silver, precious gemstones and costume jewelry. Traders Loan & Jewelry can also repair and design jewelry and watches with its highly-skilled, in-house jeweler. Traders Loan has a revolving selection of high-quality designer and luxury watches in gold and silver without the luxury price tag. From Cartier to IWC, there is always something new to choose from.





Books and Comic Books



For the readers, stop in to see Traders Loan & Jewelry collection of unique, signed and first edition books. Find rare and amazing quality comic books sure to delight the collector and reader.





Musical Instruments



During lockdown and stay-at-home orders, many people decided to learn a new instrument, but supplies for many instruments remain slim. Surprise the musician of the family with a gift they will use for years to come with a unique instrument.





Electronics and Games



Electronics sell out quickly during the holidays, and with supply issues, it will be even more difficult to find this year. Traders Loan & Jewelry has kids and adults who enjoy gaming covered with complete gaming systems and accessories.





Silverware, Pottery and Home Décor



The real estate boom in 2021 means that many people relocated or moved houses during the year. Traders Loan & Jewelry has sterling silverware, unique pottery and glassware, art and home décor items to brighten up a new home this holiday season.





Firearms and Ammo



Firearm sales were at an all-time high in 2021, and the trend isnt slowing down. With many stores having empty shelves to offer, Traders Loan & Jewelry has a full stock of rifles, shotguns, handguns, and ammo for the gun enthusiast. Traders is a licensed gun dealer and can assist with every step of the process to give a firearm as a gift this year.





Traders Loan & Jewelry is located at 18505 Sherman Way in Reseda. Visit https://TradersLoanandJewelry.com/shop or their eBay store at https://www.ebay.com/str/traders4you or call 818.345.8696 for more information.





ABOUT TRADERS LOAN & JEWELRY Traders Loan & Jewelry is the oldest pawnshop in the San Fernando Valley, serving clients for over 60 years with honesty, professionalism and a friendly attitude. Traders Loan & Jewelry grants loans against collateral, offers onsite appraisals, sells new and pre-owned merchandise, designs and creates custom jewelry, and repairs watches and jewelry. Visit https://TradersLoanandJewelry.com/ or call 818.345.8696 for more information.

