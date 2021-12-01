Hong Kong – DEVB hosts seminar for young construction professionals

DEVB hosts seminar for young construction professionals (with photos) *********************************************************************



The Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Mr Ricky Lau, today (December 1) officiated at the seminar for young construction professionals, with the theme “Catching the Next Wave”.







Speaking at the seminar, Mr Lau said that the construction industry has been playing vital roles in the economic development of Hong Kong, and will also be crucial to the post-pandemic economic revival. The Government will continue to invest in capital works to push forward various planned developments and, together with construction works by the private sector, the current annual total construction output of $230 billion, equivalent to about 9 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product of Hong Kong, will increase to around $300 billion in the coming few years. The construction industry is entering a new era full of opportunities. As the future pillars of the industry, the young construction talents will have a bright future.







Mr Lau encouraged the young professionals to get prepared, focus on innovative thinking and uplift their skill sets in order to grasp the upcoming opportunities and catch the next wave. He also appealed to the stakeholders of the industry to provide full support to the young generation in order to encourage and equip them to face the challenges ahead.







The seminar brought together about 200 young construction professionals and stakeholders in the construction industry, including major public organisations, professional institutions, industry associations, consultants and contractors. Speakers from different entities of the industry shared their views and insights on the future opportunities at the seminar.

